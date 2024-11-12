Arab-Islamic leaders unite in Riyadh, reaffirm support for Palestinian cause

RRIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit issued a comprehensive resolution reaffirming its commitment to addressing the escalating Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.

The summit was convened at the invitation of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and under the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in Riyadh the other day. It brought together leaders from the League of Arab States and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in response to the ongoing violence and humanitarian crisis in Gaza and Lebanon, and at the request of Palestine and other member states.

The resolution reaffirmed the centrality of the Palestinian cause, emphasizing the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent state along the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. It also highlighted the inalienable right of Palestinian refugees to return and be compensated in line with international law, particularly UN Resolution 194.

The summit reiterated its support for Palestine's full sovereignty over occupied East Jerusalem, rejecting any Israeli actions to alter the city’s status or furthering its occupation. East Jerusalem, the summit declared, is a red line for Arab and Islamic nations, and the resolution pledged unwavering commitment to defending its Arab and Islamic identity.

Additionally, the summit expressed full solidarity with Lebanon, calling for the protection of its sovereignty and the safety of its citizens. The leaders condemned the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza and Lebanon, which has caused significant civilian casualties, including among women, children, and the elderly. They emphasized the need for the international community to hold Israel accountable for violating international law, disrupting regional peace, and undermining UN resolutions.

The resolution further urged the immediate implementation of the International Court of Justice’s advisory opinion on the Israeli occupation and compensation for the Palestinian people. It condemned Israeli practices, including enforced disappearances, torture, and the forced displacement of Palestinians, calling for the release of all Palestinian detainees and the protection of their rights.

Strong condemnation was also expressed for Israeli settler terrorism, with the summit urging the international community to hold settlers accountable and classify them as terrorist groups.

The leaders called for the cessation of Israeli settlement expansion in occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, and the boycott of goods produced in Israeli settlements.

The summit stressed the need for urgent action to end the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories, including a call for the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, in accordance with the two-state solution and the Arab Peace Initiative of 2002. It also highlighted the importance of providing political, diplomatic, and international protection to the Palestinian people, while continuing efforts to support Palestinian unity and the reconstruction of Gaza.

The resolution also addressed the situation in Syria, condemning Israel’s ongoing aggression and violations of Syrian sovereignty, and underscored the importance of global cooperation to halt the Israeli occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights. It called for the protection of sea lanes and the implementation of international law in maritime navigation.

In a broader international context, the summit welcomed the signing of a tripartite mechanism involving the League of Arab States, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the African Union to support the Palestinian cause, commending the African Union’s firm stance. The leaders also called for the suspension of Israel's participation in the United Nations and its affiliated bodies, citing its violations of the UN Charter and its threat to international peace and security.

The summit further expressed support for Palestine’s full membership in the United Nations and called on the international community to hold Israel accountable for its actions, urging the imposition of sanctions and the adoption of resolutions to end the occupation. The leaders emphasized the need for international cooperation to implement these resolutions and urged continued humanitarian assistance to Lebanon, Palestine, and Syria.

The resolution concluded by calling on the Secretary-Generals of the League of Arab States and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to coordinate the implementation of the summit’s decisions and provide periodic updates to member states.