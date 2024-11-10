- Home
Arab-Islamic Summit: Saudi Foreign Affairs Minister, Palestinian Counterpart Discuss Recent Developments In Gaza Strip
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2024 | 09:20 PM
RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah on Sunday held a meeting with the Palestinian Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Mohammad Mustafa, on the sidelines of the extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit.
The two leaders discussed key topics on the Summit’s agenda, focusing on recent developments in the Gaza Strip and ongoing efforts to address the situation. The discussions underscored both nations' commitment to finding a sustainable solution to the challenges facing Gaza.
The meeting was attended by Dr. Saud bin Mohammed Al-Sati, Undersecretary of the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, and Abdulrahman Al-Dawood, Director General of the Foreign Minister’s Office.
