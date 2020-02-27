UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arab Israeli Leader Makes Trump Plan Election Target

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 06:53 PM

Arab Israeli leader makes Trump plan election target

Leading Israeli Arab politician Ayman Odeh has made US President Donald Trump and his controversial peace plan the main target of his campaign for Tuesday's general election

Haifa, Israel, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Leading Israeli Arab politician Ayman Odeh has made US President Donald Trump and his controversial peace plan the main target of his campaign for Tuesday's general election.

"We have an opportunity to defeat the Trump plan in these elections," said Ayman Odeh, head of the mainly Arab Joint List, the third largest in Israel's outgoing parliament.

He is hoping record turnout among Arab Israelis and increased support from left-wing Jews could see the list win more seats than ever, enabling them tooust right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Parliament Trump Jew From Arab Election 2018

Recent Stories

Unfair distribution of wealth taking toll on masse ..

9 minutes ago

Haqqani leader welcomes Australian Professor at Do ..

11 minutes ago

Precautionary measures to avoid Coronavirus

13 minutes ago

Pakistan confirms first two cases of coronavirus

26 minutes ago

RPO Rawalpindi inaugurates tree plantation campaig ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister inaugurates Complaint Cell to addre ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.