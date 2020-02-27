Arab Israeli leader makes Trump plan election target

Leading Israeli Arab politician Ayman Odeh has made US President Donald Trump and his controversial peace plan the main target of his campaign for Tuesday's general election

Haifa, Israel, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Leading Israeli Arab politician Ayman Odeh has made US President Donald Trump and his controversial peace plan the main target of his campaign for Tuesday's general election.

"We have an opportunity to defeat the Trump plan in these elections," said Ayman Odeh, head of the mainly Arab Joint List, the third largest in Israel's outgoing parliament.

He is hoping record turnout among Arab Israelis and increased support from left-wing Jews could see the list win more seats than ever, enabling them tooust right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.