Open Menu

Arab Leaders Meet To Counter Trump's Gaza Plan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2025 | 06:47 PM

Arab leaders meet to counter Trump's Gaza plan

Arab leaders will gather in Saudi Arabia on Friday to counter President Donald Trump's plan for US control of Gaza and the expulsion of its inhabitants, diplomatic and government sources said

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Arab leaders will gather in Saudi Arabia on Friday to counter President Donald Trump's plan for US control of Gaza and the expulsion of its inhabitants, diplomatic and government sources said.

The plan stirred rare unity among Arab states, which roundly rejected it. However, they could still disagree over who will govern the Palestinian territory and who will pay for reconstruction.

Umer Karim, an expert on Saudi foreign policy, told AFP the summit would be the "most consequential" in decades in relation to the wider Arab world and the Palestinian issue.

Trump provoked international outrage when he announced that the United States would "take over the Gaza Strip", moving 2.4 million Gazans living there to neighbouring Egypt and Jordan.

A source close to the Saudi government told AFP Arab leaders would discuss "a reconstruction plan counter to Trump's plan for Gaza".

Meeting with Trump in Washington on February 11, Jordan's King Abdullah II said Egypt would present a plan for a way forward.

The Saudi source said the talks would discuss "a version of the Egyptian plan" the king mentioned.

Friday's summit was originally planned for Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Jordan.

However, it has been expanded to include the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the Palestinian Authority.

For Palestinians, any attempt to force them from Gaza would have echoes of what the Arab world calls the "Nakba" or catastrophe when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians fled in the fighting that accompanied Israel's creation in 1948.

Recent Stories

UAE, Poland explore new areas of trade, economic c ..

UAE, Poland explore new areas of trade, economic cooperation

3 minutes ago
 Brazil's Bolsonaro slams 'authoritarian regime' ov ..

Brazil's Bolsonaro slams 'authoritarian regime' over coup plot charges

3 minutes ago
 13,181 livestock cards distributed till now

13,181 livestock cards distributed till now

3 minutes ago
 Trinasolar Expands Solar Solutions Tailored to Pak ..

Trinasolar Expands Solar Solutions Tailored to Pakistan’s Energy Landscape

10 minutes ago
 Becoming a doctor is noble duty of human service: ..

Becoming a doctor is noble duty of human service: PA speaker

16 minutes ago
 Dubai International to welcome 2.5 million passeng ..

Dubai International to welcome 2.5 million passengers from 20-28 February

18 minutes ago
CARACAL, VentureOne unveil Centurion body armour a ..

CARACAL, VentureOne unveil Centurion body armour at IDEX

18 minutes ago
 Snowfall continues in Mansehra’s upper regions, ..

Snowfall continues in Mansehra’s upper regions, restoration work underway on S ..

6 minutes ago
 BISP Chairperson, PTA Chairman discuss measures ag ..

BISP Chairperson, PTA Chairman discuss measures against online misinformation

12 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt decides to Install large screens across ..

Sindh Govt decides to Install large screens across province for Pakistan-India M ..

12 minutes ago
 SCP upholds judgement of LHC in harassment case

SCP upholds judgement of LHC in harassment case

12 minutes ago
 Parachinar- blockade faces shortage of necessities ..

Parachinar- blockade faces shortage of necessities including medicine

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World