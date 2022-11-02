UrduPoint.com

Arab Leaders Signal Support For OPEC+ Energy Policy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2022 | 11:44 PM

Arab Leaders Signal Support for OPEC+ Energy Policy

The 22-nation Arab League on Wednesday backed efforts of the OPEC+ group of oil producers to stabilize energy markets after they unanimously agreed output cuts last month

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The 22-nation Arab League on Wednesday backed efforts of the OPEC+ group of oil producers to stabilize energy markets after they unanimously agreed output cuts last month.

Arab leaders said they "highly appreciate the policy implemented by the OPEC+ alliance to ensure stability of global energy markets.

"

The two-day summit, the first in-person meeting in three years, was hosted by Algeria. The leaders traditionally vowed support for countries in the region that were grappling with political or economic crises, saying they were committed to bolstering food and energy security.

OPEC+ unanimously agreed in October to take 2 million barrels of oil per day off the market, starting November, in response to uncertainty in global energy markets. The United States condemned the move and accused Saudi Arabia of aligning itself with Russia.

