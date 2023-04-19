League of Arab States Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit on Wednesday urged the parties to the conflict in Sudan to declare an armistice on Eid al-Fitr, a Muslim festival marking the end of Ramadan

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) League of Arab States Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit on Wednesday urged the parties to the conflict in Sudan to declare an armistice on Eid al-Fitr, a Muslim festival marking the end of Ramadan.

"I call upon the brothers in Sudan - the Sudanese armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) - to declare ceasefire in the days of Eid al-Fit," the secretary general said on Twitter.

The secretary general also expressed the hope that the conflicting sides would agree to put down arms, stressing that the civilians are a priority now.

On Saturday, clashes between the Sudanese armed forces and the RSF broke out in the capital of Khartoum and elsewhere. The military accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against the latter's bases. Later that day, Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree to dissolve the RSF. Earlier in the day, the Sudanese Ministry of Health said it estimated that around 270 people had been killed in the four days of clashes and a further 2,600 had been injured.