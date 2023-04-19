UrduPoint.com

Arab League Appeals To Sudan's Conflicting Parties To Declare Truce On Eid Al-Fitr

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2023 | 10:08 PM

Arab League Appeals to Sudan's Conflicting Parties to Declare Truce on Eid al-Fitr

League of Arab States Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit on Wednesday urged the parties to the conflict in Sudan to declare an armistice on Eid al-Fitr, a Muslim festival marking the end of Ramadan

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) League of Arab States Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit on Wednesday urged the parties to the conflict in Sudan to declare an armistice on Eid al-Fitr, a Muslim festival marking the end of Ramadan.

"I call upon the brothers in Sudan - the Sudanese armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) - to declare ceasefire in the days of Eid al-Fit," the secretary general said on Twitter.

The secretary general also expressed the hope that the conflicting sides would agree to put down arms, stressing that the civilians are a priority now.

On Saturday, clashes between the Sudanese armed forces and the RSF broke out in the capital of Khartoum and elsewhere. The military accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against the latter's bases. Later that day, Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree to dissolve the RSF. Earlier in the day, the Sudanese Ministry of Health said it estimated that around 270 people had been killed in the four days of clashes and a further 2,600 had been injured.

Related Topics

Injured Twitter Khartoum Sudan Muslim Arab Ramadan

Recent Stories

Gate money from fifth T20I to be donated to Turkiy ..

Gate money from fifth T20I to be donated to Turkiye-Syria earthquake victims

7 minutes ago
 US to Announce New Security Aid Package for Ukrain ..

US to Announce New Security Aid Package for Ukraine Later on Wednesday - White H ..

3 minutes ago
 Cypriot Banks Start Freezing Accounts of Russian N ..

Cypriot Banks Start Freezing Accounts of Russian Nationals on Sanctions List - N ..

26 seconds ago
 Armed Forces of Sudan Join 24-Hour Truce Announced ..

Armed Forces of Sudan Join 24-Hour Truce Announced by Rapid Support Forces - Sta ..

1 minute ago
 Sherry Rehman tributes PPP coalition govt, partner ..

Sherry Rehman tributes PPP coalition govt, partners on 13th anniversary of 18th ..

1 minute ago
 NA Deputy Speaker praises OGDCL's efforts in devel ..

NA Deputy Speaker praises OGDCL's efforts in developing underdeveloped areas

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.