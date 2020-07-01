UrduPoint.com
Arab League Appreciates Russian Efforts In Israeli-Palestinian Settlement - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 03:23 PM

The Arab League is highly appreciative of Russia's principled position regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and acknowledges its sincere attempts to bring both sides to the negotiation table, Arab League Ambassador to Moscow Jaber Habib Jaber told Sputnik

"Moscow has made in previous periods sincere efforts to bring views closer and advance the Palestinian and Israeli sides to sit at the negotiation table, and it is the Israeli and American obstinacy that frustrated these efforts," Jaber said to Sputnik during a one-on-one interview in the Russian capital.

The ambassador said that the League looks forward to continued efforts in this area amid Israeli plans to annex parts of the West Bank.

"We highly regard the principled Russian position on the Palestinian issue and look forward to Moscow continuing these very important efforts in the coming stage," Jaber said.

Moscow has condemned Israel's unilateral annexation plans and called on the government to resume peace talks with the Palestinians under the auspices of the United Nations.

Israel has moved to extend its sovereignty over the illegal settlements in the West Bank as well as surrounding areas and connecting arteries, with a major announcement expected early July. This is despite near unanimous disapproval from the international community, with UN, EU and UK leadership all calling on Israel to abandon the plans with threats of partial sanctions. The administration of US President Donald Trump, which has heretofore provided unwavering support to the Israeli government, has so far not expressed its support for the plan outright.

