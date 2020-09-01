CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the head of the Arab League, praised a peace deal struck by the Sudanese government and rebels on Monday and promised the organization's assistance during the transition period.

The government in Khartoum and rebel groups from the regions of Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile initialed a peace pact in Juba after almost a year of talks brokered by South Sudan.

"The Arab League's secretary general welcomed the peace agreement signed by the government of Sudan and armed groups in Juba," a statement read.

The 22-nation organization is committed to promoting all forms of cooperation and coordination with all Sudanese stakeholders during the three-year transition period, it added.

A transitional authority took over in Sudan after President Omar Bashir was ousted in April 2019. The long-time leader has been accused of a role in a violent crackdown on ethnic insurgency that killed some 300,000 people and displaced 2.7 million others since 2003, according to the UN.