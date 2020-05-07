UrduPoint.com
Arab League Calls On Int'l Financial Institutions To Assist Arab Economies Amid COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 01:54 AM

Arab League calls on int'l financial institutions to assist Arab economies amid COVID-19

The Arab League (AL) on Wednesday called on the international financial institutions to aid Arab countries amid the outbreak of novel coronavirus

CAIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ):The Arab League (AL) on Wednesday called on the international financial institutions to aid Arab countries amid the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

The AL's economic and social council at the ministerial level has "demanded the development partners especially International Monetary Fund and the World Bank to take the best measures to contribute to limiting the repercussions of the pandemic on the Arab countries' economies," AL's Assistant Secretary General Hossam Zaki said.

Zaki said the ministers have agreed on several preventive measures for containing the COVID-19 impacts and assigned the Arab Health Minister Council to implement them.

He highlighted the importance of giving special support to the Palestinian people amid the difficult conditions as they live under the occupation.

Zaki also called for releasing the Palestinian prisoners in the Israeli jails and protecting them from the danger of the virus.

