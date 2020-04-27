The League of Arab States (LAS) on Monday urged Yemen's Southern Transitional Council (STC) to abolish its decision on introducing self-governance in separatist-held regions

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) The League of Arab States (LAS) on Monday urged Yemen's Southern Transitional Council (STC) to abolish its decision on introducing self-governance in separatist-held regions.

In the early hours of Sunday, the Aden-Based STC movement, created by the rebels back in 2017, introduced self-governance in the country's southern provinces, declaring a state of emergency there and tasking armed forces with implementing it. Nonetheless, several southern provinces refused to support the council's decision.

"[LAS Secretary-General Ahmed] Aboul Gheit called on all sides in Yemen to abide by the agreement signed last November in Riyadh, which approved a roadmap for resolving the situation in the south of the country," LAS said in a statement.

Earlier on Monday, the Saudi-led Arab coalition, fighting in Yemen against the Houthi rebels, also urged STC to abandon actions that lead to increased tensions and immediately return to the implementation of a peace agreement. Egypt has supported the coalition's statement.

In November 2019, the internationally recognized Yemeni government and the STC signed in Riyadh the peace agreement, aimed at putting an end to the armed conflict. Apart from other things, the agreement envisioned that the separatists should return the previously seized facilities and state institutions in Yemen's south to the government.