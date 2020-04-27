UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arab League Calls On Separatists In Yemen's South To Refrain From Imposing Self-Governance

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 11:51 PM

Arab League Calls on Separatists in Yemen's South to Refrain From Imposing Self-Governance

The League of Arab States (LAS) on Monday urged Yemen's Southern Transitional Council (STC) to abolish its decision on introducing self-governance in separatist-held regions

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) The League of Arab States (LAS) on Monday urged Yemen's Southern Transitional Council (STC) to abolish its decision on introducing self-governance in separatist-held regions.

In the early hours of Sunday, the Aden-Based STC movement, created by the rebels back in 2017, introduced self-governance in the country's southern provinces, declaring a state of emergency there and tasking armed forces with implementing it. Nonetheless, several southern provinces refused to support the council's decision.

"[LAS Secretary-General Ahmed] Aboul Gheit called on all sides in Yemen to abide by the agreement signed last November in Riyadh, which approved a roadmap for resolving the situation in the south of the country," LAS said in a statement.

Earlier on Monday, the Saudi-led Arab coalition, fighting in Yemen against the Houthi rebels, also urged STC to abandon actions that lead to increased tensions and immediately return to the implementation of a peace agreement. Egypt has supported the coalition's statement.

In November 2019, the internationally recognized Yemeni government and the STC signed in Riyadh the peace agreement, aimed at putting an end to the armed conflict. Apart from other things, the agreement envisioned that the separatists should return the previously seized facilities and state institutions in Yemen's south to the government.

Related Topics

Egypt Yemen Riyadh Lead November Sunday 2017 2019 All From Government Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

Current global developments, challenges highlight ..

26 minutes ago

852 new Muslims in Q1 2020: Mohammed bin Rashid Ce ..

41 minutes ago

MoF participates in consultative AMF meeting for D ..

56 minutes ago

’10 million meals’ campaign exceeds target wit ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai Municipality celebrates World Intellectual P ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber organises webinar on how to ensure s ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.