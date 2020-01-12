Arab League Calls on Warring Parties in Libya to Adhere to Ceasefire

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2020) The League of Arab States (LAS) welcomed the recent ceasefire in Libya and called on the Libyan National Army (LNA) and their rival Government of National Accord (GNA) to stand by the truce, LAS said in a statement on Sunday.

"LAS calls on the Libyan parties to adhere to the cessation of hostilities, to seek to reduce all kinds of escalation," the statement said.

LAS also hopes that the LNA and GNA would support efforts to achieve a permanent ceasefire and the resumption of the political process of reconciliation in the framework of the Berlin process that is backed by United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya Ghassan Salame.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on a common stance on Libya and called for a comprehensive ceasefire starting midnight January 12. They also urged all conflict parties to begin negotiations. LNA leader Khalifa Haftar and GNA head Fayez Sarraj later announced that they would stick to the truce but promised to respond to any violations.