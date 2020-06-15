UrduPoint.com
Arab League Chief Calls For Global Effort To Finance Life-Saving UN Programs In Yemen

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 08:30 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) The Arab League's leader on Monday called for an international effort to fill the funding gap for relief aid programs in Yemen, many of which face closure in the coming weeks.

The United Nations said in April that more than 30 of the 41 aid programs it supports in Yemen will soon close if additional funds are not secured.

Ahmed Aboul Gheit warned in a statement that Yemen, which has been gripped by the world's worst humanitarian crisis, needs to be saved from the brink of a collapse.

He said that the virtual pledging event on June 2 saw foreign donors announce $1.

35 billion in pledges for Yemen, of which nearly a half had been paid. The UN said earlier it needed $2.41 billion to keep all programs running.

Underfunding is already affecting water, sanitation and hygiene infrastructure. Yemen relies on foreign assistance in battling the coronavirus and cholera outbreaks. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said hospitals were turning away coronavirus patients because there are not enough beds and next to no medicine.

