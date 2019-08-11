Arab League Chief Condemns Benghazi Car Bomb Attack

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2019) The secretary-general of the Arab League (LAS), Ahmed Aboul Gheit, has condemned the recent attack in the Libyan city of Benghazi, which resulted in the deaths of at least three UN employees.

On Saturday, a bomb-laden vehicle exploded near a food market in the west of the city. Three UN staff members were killed in the explosion. Libyan lawmaker Ali Saidi Qaidi told Sputnik that the blast targeted employees of the UN mission in Libya.

"The secretary-general of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, strongly condemned the terrorist attack that occurred yesterday in the Al-Hawari area in the west of the Libyan city of Benghazi, which killed three UN employees and injured others," a statement, released on the LAS website on Sunday, said.

The attack took place amid the UN-brokered Eid al-Adha ceasefire, which was accepted both by the Libyan National Army, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, and the UN-backed Government of National Accord, two rival entities fighting for control over Libya.

In the meantime, Bintou Keita, the UN assistant secretary-general for Africa, said earlier on Sunday that the United Nations was not going to evacuate its mission in Libya in the wake of the deadly bomb blast.