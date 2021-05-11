Arab League Chief Condemns Israeli Air Strikes on Gaza Strip

On Tuesday, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States (LAS), Ahmed Aboul Gheit, condemned Israel's air raids on the Gaza Strip, which resulted in the death of over 20 Palestinians

CAIRO/DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) On Tuesday, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States (LAS), Ahmed Aboul Gheit, condemned Israel's air raids on the Gaza Strip, which resulted in the death of over 20 Palestinians.

Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that more than 200 rockets had been launched from Gaza toward Israel. Israel hit targets in the Palestinian enclave in response, which led to the death of 22 people, including 9 children.

"Secretary-General of the League of Arab States condemned the Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip," the League said in a statement.

The organization's head described Israel's actions "indiscriminate and irresponsible," adding that they are driven by "vengeful and domestic" political intentions, the statement read. Aboul Gheit blamed Israel for the ongoing escalation and called upon the international community to take immediate measures to push Israel to "stop aggression in Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

"

"Israel's outrage in Jerusalem and the government's tolerance of Jewish extremists, who are hostile to Palestinians and Arabs � that is what led to the escalation of this dangerous situation," the LAS said.

Other international organizations and actors are paying more attention to the ongoing developments between Israel and Palestine.

On Tuesday, the Saudi Foreign Ministry urged the international community to hold Israel responsible for a new round of tensions in Palestine, and called for "putting an immediate end to the occupation [Israel] actions that violate all international norms and agreements."

The diplomatic authority highlighted that it supports all efforts to end Palestine's occupation and achieve a comprehensive solution to the long-standing Palestinian issue, including the creation of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders and with East Jerusalem as its capital.