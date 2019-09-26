UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arab League Chief Discusses Syrian Constitutional Committee With Opposition - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 02:30 AM

Arab League Chief Discusses Syrian Constitutional Committee With Opposition - Statement

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the secretary-general of the League of Arab States (LAS), met with the delegation of the opposition Syrian Negotiations Commission (SNC), led by Nasser Hariri, LAS said, adding that the sides had discussed the newly formed Syrian Constitutional Committee, tasked with working on the conflict-torn country's main law.

According to LAS, the meeting was held on Wednesday in New York, where Aboul Gheit was attending the ongoing UN General Assembly. During the meeting with the SNC, Aboul Gheit had been briefed on the upcoming actions of the constitutional committee, which is supposed to begin its work in October. According to LAS, its head expressed "cautious optimism" about the committee's work and called on all involved sides to exercise responsibility with this regard.

"The secretary-general also highly assessed the readiness of the opposition HNC to assist the work of the constitutional committee and expressed hope that the Syrian government would also express openness and readiness for this work," the organization said late on Wednesday.

On Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the establishment of the Syrian-led Constitutional Committee, aimed at securing a peaceful political settlement of the years-long conflict in the middle Eastern country. Guterres said the committee, comprising all sides of the Syrian conflict, would meet in Geneva in the coming weeks. The UN chief added that UN Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, would lead and facilitate consultations between the Syrian government and the SNC in Geneva.

On Tuesday, Aboul Gheit welcomed the formation of the Syrian constitutional committee, which he hoped would end the eight-year war.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Syria Geneva Lead New York October All Government Arab Opposition

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves 161 urgent employment cases

1 hour ago

Hazza Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight historic land ..

2 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF managing director

2 hours ago

Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight sets record in Emir ..

3 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF Managing-Director

3 hours ago

Mission of first Emirati astronaut a national achi ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.