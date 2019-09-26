Arab League Chief Discusses Syrian Constitutional Committee With Opposition - Statement

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the secretary-general of the League of Arab States (LAS), met with the delegation of the opposition Syrian Negotiations Commission (SNC), led by Nasser Hariri, LAS said, adding that the sides had discussed the newly formed Syrian Constitutional Committee, tasked with working on the conflict-torn country's main law.

According to LAS, the meeting was held on Wednesday in New York, where Aboul Gheit was attending the ongoing UN General Assembly. During the meeting with the SNC, Aboul Gheit had been briefed on the upcoming actions of the constitutional committee, which is supposed to begin its work in October. According to LAS, its head expressed "cautious optimism" about the committee's work and called on all involved sides to exercise responsibility with this regard.

"The secretary-general also highly assessed the readiness of the opposition HNC to assist the work of the constitutional committee and expressed hope that the Syrian government would also express openness and readiness for this work," the organization said late on Wednesday.

On Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the establishment of the Syrian-led Constitutional Committee, aimed at securing a peaceful political settlement of the years-long conflict in the middle Eastern country. Guterres said the committee, comprising all sides of the Syrian conflict, would meet in Geneva in the coming weeks. The UN chief added that UN Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, would lead and facilitate consultations between the Syrian government and the SNC in Geneva.

On Tuesday, Aboul Gheit welcomed the formation of the Syrian constitutional committee, which he hoped would end the eight-year war.