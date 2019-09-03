DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit on Tuesday during his meeting with Iraqi President Barham Salih welcomed efforts of Baghdad in promoting peace and stability in the middle East, as well as fighting against terrorist groups in the region.

Earlier in the day, Aboul Gheit held talks with Iraqi leaders in Baghdad and discussed the restoration of stability in Iraq and its regional relations amid tensions in the Middle East.

"Mr. Aboul Gheit lauded Iraq's role in promoting and initiating joint Arab initiatives in ways that enhance opportunities for security and stability in the region. He emphasized the importance of enhancing security in Iraq after defeating IS [the Islamic State terrorist group, banned in Russia].

Mr. Aboul Gheit also highlighted the value of victory and noted the sacrifices made by the Iraqi people to preserve security across the region," the statement said.

Salih said that Baghdad was committed to regional cooperation in struggle against terrorism and noted that Iraq would "stand by any effort that will reduce regional tensions."

The Arab League was established in 1945 and currently comprises 22 member states and five observer states. The organization and Iraq has been engaged in a continuous collaboration around a variety of issues, including the territorial integrity of Iraq amid independence aspirations of Iraqi Kurdistan.