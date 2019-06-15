Arab League Chief to Meet Sunday With Sudanese Military, Opposition

Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit will travel to Khartoum on Sunday in a bid to end the standoff between Sudan's military junta and opposition

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit will travel to Khartoum on Sunday in a bid to end the standoff between Sudan 's military junta and opposition

"The secretary general will pay an important visit to Sudan tomorrow, on Sunday, June 16," his spokesman, Mahmoud Afifi, said in a statement.

Gheit will meet with Transitional Military Council leader Abdel Fattah Burhan, senior members of the Alliance for Freedom and Change, and other political forces.

He will call for a peaceful transition to democracy and urge the sides to avoid escalating the crisis, which got worse last week when the military broke up a sit-in outside the army headquarters in the capital, killing dozens.