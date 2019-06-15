UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arab League Chief To Meet Sunday With Sudanese Military, Opposition

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 09:04 PM

Arab League Chief to Meet Sunday With Sudanese Military, Opposition

Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit will travel to Khartoum on Sunday in a bid to end the standoff between Sudan's military junta and opposition

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit will travel to Khartoum on Sunday in a bid to end the standoff between Sudan's military junta and opposition.

"The secretary general will pay an important visit to Sudan tomorrow, on Sunday, June 16," his spokesman, Mahmoud Afifi, said in a statement.

Gheit will meet with Transitional Military Council leader Abdel Fattah Burhan, senior members of the Alliance for Freedom and Change, and other political forces.

He will call for a peaceful transition to democracy and urge the sides to avoid escalating the crisis, which got worse last week when the military broke up a sit-in outside the army headquarters in the capital, killing dozens.

Related Topics

Army Democracy Visit Khartoum Alliance Sudan June Sunday Arab Opposition

Recent Stories

At Least 8 Killed, 16 Injured as Car Bomb Blasts H ..

49 seconds ago

King of Malaysia visits Louvre Abu Dhabi

20 minutes ago

Trump Warns of Market Crash If Loses 2020 Presiden ..

30 minutes ago

Russia Welcomes Peaceful Resolution of Political C ..

31 minutes ago

Eight killed by explosion in Somalia capital: emer ..

31 minutes ago

Australia v Sri Lanka World Cup scoreboard

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.