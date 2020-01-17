UrduPoint.com
Arab League Chief To Take Part In Berlin Conference On Libya - Assistant Secretary-General

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 07:36 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) The secretary-general of the League of Arab States (LAS), Ahmed Aboul Gheit, will participate in Berlin conference on Libyan reconciliation scheduled for later this week, the assistant secretary-general, Hossam Zaki, told Sputnik on Friday.

"LAS secretary-general was invited and will participate at the conference," Zaki said.

According to the assistant secretary-general, "the conference was prepared for more than three months and there is a broad agreement on a document outlining the view shared by the participants that will be adopted at the Summit."

The conference will take place on Sunday.

