Arab League Chief To Take Part In Berlin Conference On Libya - Assistant Secretary-General
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 07:36 PM
The secretary-general of the League of Arab States (LAS), Ahmed Aboul Gheit, will participate in Berlin conference on Libyan reconciliation scheduled for later this week, the assistant secretary-general, Hossam Zaki, told Sputnik on Friday
"LAS secretary-general was invited and will participate at the conference," Zaki said.
According to the assistant secretary-general, "the conference was prepared for more than three months and there is a broad agreement on a document outlining the view shared by the participants that will be adopted at the Summit."
The conference will take place on Sunday.