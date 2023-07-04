Open Menu

Arab League Chief Welcomes Exchange Of Ambassadors Between Egypt, Turkey

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2023 | 05:30 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Ahmed Aboul Gheit, head of the 22-nation Arab League, on Tuesday welcomed the decision of Egypt and Turkey to appoint ambassadors to each other's capitals for the first time in a decade.

"Aboul Gheit sees this joint decision as a positive development that contributes to calming the atmosphere in the region and strengthening diplomatic communication as a way to solve problems," Jamal Rushdi, the secretary general's spokesman, said in a statement.

Gheit added that relations between Arab countries and their neighbors should be based on mutual respect and international law and serve the interests of the peoples in the region.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah Sisi, agreed in May to upgrade diplomatic ties to the level of ambassadors to restore normal relations between their countries. The two nations withdrew their top envoys in 2013 following the fall of Ankara-backed Egyptian leader Mohamed Morsi.

