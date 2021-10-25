UrduPoint.com

Arab League 'concerned' For Sudan's Transition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 02:34 PM

Arab League 'concerned' for Sudan's transition

The Arab League on Monday expressed "concern" over developments in Sudan after the military detained civilian leaders and ministers in the transitional government

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :The Arab League on Monday expressed "concern" over developments in Sudan after the military detained civilian leaders and ministers in the transitional government.

"Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit expressed deep concern over the developments in Sudan," the pan-Arab bloc said in a statement.

He also urged all sides to adhere to an August 2019 power-sharing deal outlining the transition following the ouster of president Omar al-Bashir.

Related Topics

Sudan August 2019 All Government Arab

Recent Stories

Construction contracts awarded for 25 waterfront b ..

Construction contracts awarded for 25 waterfront buildings, infrastructure work ..

8 minutes ago
 What’s All the Hype about 5G-enabled Smartphones ..

What’s All the Hype about 5G-enabled Smartphones?

41 minutes ago
 At least four dead in avalanche on Ecuador's volca ..

At least four dead in avalanche on Ecuador's volcano

21 minutes ago
 Chinese mainland reports 35 locally transmitted CO ..

Chinese mainland reports 35 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

21 minutes ago
 18 killed in tribal feud laid to rest in Kurram di ..

18 killed in tribal feud laid to rest in Kurram district

21 minutes ago
 'Sacrifices of Kashmiris will bear fruit soon : De ..

'Sacrifices of Kashmiris will bear fruit soon : Deputy Speaker AJK Assembly

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.