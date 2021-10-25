(@FahadShabbir)

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :The Arab League on Monday expressed "concern" over developments in Sudan after the military detained civilian leaders and ministers in the transitional government.

"Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit expressed deep concern over the developments in Sudan," the pan-Arab bloc said in a statement.

He also urged all sides to adhere to an August 2019 power-sharing deal outlining the transition following the ouster of president Omar al-Bashir.