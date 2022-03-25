Arab League Concerned Over Ukrainian Crisis Impact on Syrian Conflict

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) The Arab League has serious concerns over the potential impact of events in Ukraine on the Syrian crisis, Assistant Secretary-General Hossam Zaki told a UN Security Council on Thursday.

"We express our deep concerns over impact of the war in Ukraine on the Syrian crisis, whether on the ground or in terms of the way your council deals with the situation in Syria," Zaki said.

He voiced the hope that the international community, "given the global challenges" arising from the Ukraine conflict, would continue to address the humanitarian situation in Syria with the "same level of interest.

The Ukraine crisis has brought on global food insecurity concerns, since Russia and Ukraine are among the top wheat producers in the world.

"We hope that purely political considerations will not prevent the council from addressing humanitarian aspects," Zaki added.

The Syrian war has been going on since 2011, with President Bashar Assad's forces fighting terrorist and insurgent groups. The ongoing conflict has caused millions of the country's citizens to flee to other countries.