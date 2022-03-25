UrduPoint.com

Arab League Concerned Over Ukrainian Crisis Impact On Syrian Conflict

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Arab League Concerned Over Ukrainian Crisis Impact on Syrian Conflict

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) The Arab League has serious concerns over the potential impact of events in Ukraine on the Syrian crisis, Assistant Secretary-General Hossam Zaki told a UN Security Council on Thursday.

"We express our deep concerns over impact of the war in Ukraine on the Syrian crisis, whether on the ground or in terms of the way your council deals with the situation in Syria," Zaki said.

He voiced the hope that the international community, "given the global challenges" arising from the Ukraine conflict, would continue to address the humanitarian situation in Syria with the "same level of interest.

"

The Ukraine crisis has brought on global food insecurity concerns, since Russia and Ukraine are among the top wheat producers in the world.

"We hope that purely political considerations will not prevent the council from addressing humanitarian aspects," Zaki added.

The Syrian war has been going on since 2011, with President Bashar Assad's forces fighting terrorist and insurgent groups. The ongoing conflict has caused millions of the country's citizens to flee to other countries.

Related Topics

Terrorist World United Nations Syria Ukraine Russia Same From Wheat Top Million Arab

Recent Stories

EU drug watchdog approves AstraZeneca Covid preven ..

EU drug watchdog approves AstraZeneca Covid prevention jab

11 minutes ago
 President, PM, FM of China felicitates Pakistani l ..

President, PM, FM of China felicitates Pakistani leadership on national day

11 minutes ago
 Shoigu, Armenian Defense Minister Discuss Situatio ..

Shoigu, Armenian Defense Minister Discuss Situation in Karabakh - Defense Minist ..

11 minutes ago
 Foreign Secretary, UN Assistant SG discuss regiona ..

Foreign Secretary, UN Assistant SG discuss regional issues

11 minutes ago
 Double lung transplant saves US man with terminal ..

Double lung transplant saves US man with terminal cancer

11 minutes ago
 Canada to boost oil exports to displace Russian en ..

Canada to boost oil exports to displace Russian energy

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>