Arab League Condemns Israeli Raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The League of Arab States (LAS) on Wednesday condemned the raid by Israeli forces on the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and demanded that Israel cease provocative actions during the holy month of Ramadan.

On Tuesday evening, Israeli forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque prayer hall and attacked Palestinians with stun grenades, gas, rubber bullets, batons and rifle butts, Palestinian media reported. Israeli police said Wednesday that they arrested more than 350 people during the raid who were allegedly barricaded inside the mosque. Following the raid, nine rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel, four of which were intercepted by air defense systems and others landed in open areas. In response, Israeli military aircraft carried out strikes against targets in the Gaza Strip.

"League of Arab States Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit strongly condemned the raid by Israeli forces on the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the attack on worshippers and the arrest of some 400 Palestinians, stressing that these irresponsible actions in holy places affect the religious feelings of millions of Muslims worldwide, especially during the holy month of Ramadan," the LAS said in a statement.

The LAS secretary general demanded that the Israeli government respect the Muslim holy month and stop provocative actions, the statement added.

Egyptian news agency MENA reported that the LAS would hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday at the level of permanent representatives in coordination with Egypt, Jordan and Palestine.

The meeting will reportedly focus on developing a unified Arab League position on the Israeli raid.

Ankara condemns the actions of Israeli forces at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and considers them unacceptable, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We curse the Israeli security forces for violating the holy status of Al-Aqsa Mosque and attacking those who shelter there, as well as arresting a significant number of Palestinians. Attacks on worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan are unacceptable," the source said, adding that Ankara is concerned about the escalation of the situation in the region and the Gaza Strip.

Egypt and Jordan also condemned the Israeli raid.

Relations between Palestine and Israel have been hostile since the latter's founding in 1948. The Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition of their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and builds settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations. Violence in the West Bank has escalated in recent months amid near-daily Israeli arrest raids in Palestinian-controlled areas.

Last month, Palestine and Israel agreed to establish a mechanism to curb violence and counter inflammatory statements and actions during a security meeting in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh.