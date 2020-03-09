UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arab League Condemns Sudanese Prime Minister's Assassination Attempt

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 09:33 PM

Arab League Condemns Sudanese Prime Minister's Assassination Attempt

The Arab League expressed in a statement on Monday its condemnation of the attempted assassination of Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and reaffirmed its support of Khartoum in advancing democratic reforms

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The Arab League expressed in a statement on Monday its condemnation of the attempted assassination of Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and reaffirmed its support of Khartoum in advancing democratic reforms.

"The Arab League is shocked by the attempted assassination of [Sudan's] prime minister and confirms its commitment to supporting Sudan through the process of its democratic transformations," the statement read.

Hamdok was headed to work when terrorists attacked his motorcade earlier in the day in the Kobar region of Khartoum's north. The cars first had a bomb detonating on their way and then were shelled.

Neither Hamdok nor his team members were hit, save for a lightly injured attendant.

Sudanese police are currently investigating the incident.

Hamdok was appointed prime minister and head of Sudan's transitional government last August as the country was recovering after months of anti-government protests which first saw former President Omar Bashir overthrown, then the Transitional Military Council seize power, and then the Sovereign Council established with an equal military-civilian representation to get the country out of the crisis.

Related Topics

Injured Prime Minister Police Condemnation Khartoum Sudan August Government Arab

Recent Stories

President issues decree appointing Samira Al Rumai ..

20 minutes ago

44 UAE listed companies to pay AED32.5 bn in divid ..

35 minutes ago

All received Hajj forms include signatures, thumbs ..

1 minute ago

Saudi Arabia provides US$10 million financial supp ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan beat Slovenia in Davis Cup play-offs

1 minute ago

Addl IGP directs immediate removal of flags from t ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.