CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The Arab League expressed in a statement on Monday its condemnation of the attempted assassination of Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and reaffirmed its support of Khartoum in advancing democratic reforms.

"The Arab League is shocked by the attempted assassination of [Sudan's] prime minister and confirms its commitment to supporting Sudan through the process of its democratic transformations," the statement read.

Hamdok was headed to work when terrorists attacked his motorcade earlier in the day in the Kobar region of Khartoum's north. The cars first had a bomb detonating on their way and then were shelled.

Neither Hamdok nor his team members were hit, save for a lightly injured attendant.

Sudanese police are currently investigating the incident.

Hamdok was appointed prime minister and head of Sudan's transitional government last August as the country was recovering after months of anti-government protests which first saw former President Omar Bashir overthrown, then the Transitional Military Council seize power, and then the Sovereign Council established with an equal military-civilian representation to get the country out of the crisis.