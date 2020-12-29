UrduPoint.com
Arab League Congratulates Wennesland On Appointment As New UN Middle East Coordinator

Tue 29th December 2020

Arab League Congratulates Wennesland on Appointment as New UN Middle East Coordinator

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The League of Arab States welcomes the appointment of Tor Wennesland of Norway as the new UN Special Coordinator for the middle East Peace Process, the organization said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, said in the Monday statement that he was congratulating the new special representative and wishing him success "in his difficult mission."

Ahmed Aboul Gheit also expressed readiness for joint work with Wennesland to revive the Middle East peace process.

Last week, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the appointment of Tor Wennesland as his new Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process and Personal Representative to the Palestine Liberation Organization and the Palestinian Authority.

Wennesland succeeds Nickolay Mladenov of Bulgaria. From 2007 to 2015, Wennesland has served as Norway's Representative to the Palestinian Authority and from 2012 to 2015 as Norwegian Ambassador to Egypt and Libya. He was also previously involved in forming transboundary water agreements for the Euphrates River and the Jordan River Basin.

