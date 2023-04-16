UrduPoint.com

Arab League Council Demands Immediate Ceasefire In Sudan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Arab League Council Demands Immediate Ceasefire in Sudan

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2023) The Council of the Arab League demanded an immediate cessation of hostilities in Sudan at an emergency meeting of permanent representatives on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, the emergency meeting of the Council of the Arab League took place at the level of permanent representatives upon Egypt and Saudi Arabia's request with the aim of discussing the situation in Sudan, where armed clashes have continued since Saturday.

According to the statement issued at the meeting, the Council of the Arab League "has demanded an immediate cessation of hostilities and warned against the escalation of violence in the country."

The Arab League is ready to make every effort to help Sudan to end the crisis in accordance with the interests of the Sudanese people, the statement added.

Earlier on Sunday, the presidents of Egypt and South Sudan spoke over phone and expressed their readiness to mediate between the conflicting parties in Sudan.

Clashes between the Sudanese regular army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke out on Saturday, with the epicenter in Sudan's capital of Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. The RSF claimed control of the presidential palace in Khartoum and the airports in Khartoum and Merowe. The national army denied the presidential palace's takeover. Late on Saturday, Sudanese Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Abdel Fattah Al Burhan issued a decree to dissolve the RSF.

Armed clashes continued into Sunday. The United Nation's World food Programme (WFP) has announced temporarily suspending operations in Sudan after the death of three of its employees in violence and critical damage inflicted on one of its planes.

Related Topics

World Army Egypt Merowe Khartoum Saudi Arabia Sudan Sunday Government Arab

Recent Stories

$17.7 bn in Brazilian food exports to 22 Arab coun ..

$17.7 bn in Brazilian food exports to 22 Arab countries in 2022: UAE Internation ..

18 minutes ago
 Minister of Education discusses role of education ..

Minister of Education discusses role of education in achieving sustainable devel ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Police links ballistic identification networ ..

Dubai Police links ballistic identification network with Interpol database

2 hours ago
 UAE is among largest international investors in Br ..

UAE is among largest international investors in Brazil: Chairman of UAE Chambers

3 hours ago
 ADCB, Al Hilal Bank sign partnership with Bank of ..

ADCB, Al Hilal Bank sign partnership with Bank of London and the Middle East

4 hours ago
 Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation all ..

Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation allocates AED10 million in suppor ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.