UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arab League Council To Discuss Turkish Military Operation In Syria On October 12

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 01:40 AM

Arab League Council to Discuss Turkish Military Operation in Syria on October 12

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The Council of the League of Arab States (Arab League) at the level of foreign ministers will convene on October 12 for an emergency meeting to discuss the situation around the Turkish military operation in northern Syria, the organization announced on Wednesday.

"It was decided to hold an emergency meeting of the Arab League Council at the level of foreign ministers on Saturday, October 12, at the proposal of Egypt and with the consent of a number of states," the prominent regional organization said in a statement.

According to the statement, the meeting will discuss "the Turkish aggression on Syrian territory, which is an unacceptable encroachment on the sovereignty of an Arab state.

"

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced earlier on Wednesday the start of Operation Peace Spring against PKK/YPG and the Islamic State (terrorist organization banned in Russia) in Syria's north "to neutralize terror threats against Turkey and lead to the establishment of a safe zone."

According to media reports, the Turkish warplanes have so far attacked at least four towns in Hasakah province and two towns in Raqqa province. In addition, Turkish jets hit a power line supplying electricity to the Alluk water management facility, as well as a dam north of Al-Malikiyah.

The Turkish Defense Ministry has also confirmed the launch of a ground offensive as part of Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Electricity Water Russia Turkey Egypt Dam Lead Tayyip Erdogan October Media Arab

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Turkish military aggression in Syria

26 minutes ago

Arab League to hold emergency meeting on Turkish a ..

26 minutes ago

Sarwar calls on President Alvi

2 hours ago

Biden for First Time Calls for Impeaching Trump

2 hours ago

Scoreboards in the 3rd T20 international between P ..

2 hours ago

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visits G ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.