Arab League Council to Discuss Turkish Military Operation in Syria on October 12

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The Council of the League of Arab States (Arab League) at the level of foreign ministers will convene on October 12 for an emergency meeting to discuss the situation around the Turkish military operation in northern Syria, the organization announced on Wednesday.

"It was decided to hold an emergency meeting of the Arab League Council at the level of foreign ministers on Saturday, October 12, at the proposal of Egypt and with the consent of a number of states," the prominent regional organization said in a statement.

According to the statement, the meeting will discuss "the Turkish aggression on Syrian territory, which is an unacceptable encroachment on the sovereignty of an Arab state.

"

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced earlier on Wednesday the start of Operation Peace Spring against PKK/YPG and the Islamic State (terrorist organization banned in Russia) in Syria's north "to neutralize terror threats against Turkey and lead to the establishment of a safe zone."

According to media reports, the Turkish warplanes have so far attacked at least four towns in Hasakah province and two towns in Raqqa province. In addition, Turkish jets hit a power line supplying electricity to the Alluk water management facility, as well as a dam north of Al-Malikiyah.

The Turkish Defense Ministry has also confirmed the launch of a ground offensive as part of Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria.