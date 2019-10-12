UrduPoint.com
Arab League Council To Hold Emergency Meeting On Turkish Operation In Syria

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 10:10 AM

Arab League Council to Hold Emergency Meeting on Turkish Operation in Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) The Council of the League of Arab States will hold on Saturday an emergency meeting at the level of foreign ministers to discuss the situation around the Turkish military operation in northern Syria.

The meeting, which will focus on what the organization's statement called "Turkish aggression," will be held at the initiative of Egypt.

On Wednesday, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in Syria's north, targeting the predominantly-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). Turkey justified its actions by claiming that the SDF is affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which Ankara designates as a terrorist organization. The operation was condemned by Syria, most Arab nations and Western countries.

