Arab League Council to Hold Emergency Meeting Saturday on US MidEast Deal - Deputy Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 seconds ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 09:34 PM
ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) The council of the Arab League will hold an emergency meeting on Saturday to discuss US middle East plan, Arab League's Assistant Secretary-General Hossam Zaki told Sputnik.
US President Donald Trump is expected to unveil the proposal Tuesday at noon local time in Washington (17:00 GMT).
"The council of the Arab League will gather for an emergency meeting on Saturday to counter the 'Middle Eastern deal of the century'," Zaki said.