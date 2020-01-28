Arab League Council to Hold Emergency Meeting Saturday on US MidEast Deal - Deputy Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) The council of the Arab League will hold an emergency meeting on Saturday to discuss US middle East plan, Arab League's Assistant Secretary-General Hossam Zaki told Sputnik.

US President Donald Trump is expected to unveil the proposal Tuesday at noon local time in Washington (17:00 GMT).

"The council of the Arab League will gather for an emergency meeting on Saturday to counter the 'Middle Eastern deal of the century'," Zaki said.