Arab League Countries Ready to Assist Russia-Ukraine Talks - Egyptian Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) The countries of the Arab League are ready to facilitate direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, to make mediation efforts to resolve the crisis, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said.

The countries of the Arab League are interested in a speedy conclusion of the crisis between Russia and Ukraine, they call on the parties to stop the escalation and abandon the military way of solving problems.

"In this regard, we are aimed at facilitating direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. We reaffirmed our readiness to provide mediation efforts to move forward on this negotiation process between the parties in the interests of ending the military confrontation as soon as possible and launching negotiations for confidence building measures and specific parameters of a peaceful solution that would allow reach a final solution to this crisis," Shoukry said after talks in Moscow.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a meeting in Moscow with the Ministerial Contact Group of the League of Arab States on Ukraine, which includes the foreign ministers of Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Sudan and the Arab League Secretary General.