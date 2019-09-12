Foreign ministers of the Arab League member states discussed on Tuesday in Cairo Syria's possible return to the organization but no final agreement on the issue has been reached yet, a source in the Arab League's headquarters told Sputni

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Foreign ministers of the Arab League member states discussed on Tuesday in Cairo Syria's possible return to the organization but no final agreement on the issue has been reached yet, a source in the Arab League's headquarters told Sputnik.

"A number of [foreign] ministers informally discussed Syria's reinstatement in the Arab League but no agreements have been reached. The discussions on the issue have been postponed again," the source said on late Wednesday.

The source pointed out that some Arab League member states were binding Syria's possible return to the political progress in settlement of the crisis.

Syria has been mired in a civil conflict since 2011 with the government headed by President Bashar Assad fighting a number of opposition groups and terrorist organizations.

In 2011, the Arab League suspended Syrian membership over eruption of the conflict.

Lebanon, Algeria, Iraq, Tunisia, Sudan, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain have already voiced their support for returning Syria to the organization. Palestine also wants Syria to be allowed to return to the Arab League. Saudi Arabia and Qatar expressed their opposition to Syria's return to the Arab League. According to Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Syria may rejoin the organization only if all other members support this initiative.