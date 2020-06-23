Arab League Foreign Ministers to Hold Meeting on Libya on Tuesday

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The Arab League is to hold an emergency foreign ministers meeting on Libya on Tuesday, June 23.

The meeting that will take place via teleconference was requested by the Egyptian authorities in support of Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the leader of the Libyan National Army, one of the main factions in the ongoing power struggle.

The Government of National Accord, Haftar's chief political opponents, have already promised to boycott the meeting.