UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arab League Foreign Ministers To Hold Meeting On Libya On Tuesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 10:10 AM

Arab League Foreign Ministers to Hold Meeting on Libya on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The Arab League is to hold an emergency foreign ministers meeting on Libya on Tuesday, June 23.

The meeting that will take place via teleconference was requested by the Egyptian authorities in support of Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the leader of the Libyan National Army, one of the main factions in the ongoing power struggle.

The Government of National Accord, Haftar's chief political opponents, have already promised to boycott the meeting.

Related Topics

Army Libya June Government Arab

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 23, 2020 in Pakistan

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

Coalition welcomes Government of Yemen and the Sou ..

9 hours ago

Gargash, Bogdanov discuss latest regional developm ..

9 hours ago

Palestinians rally against Trump Mideast plan

9 hours ago

Three players of England bound Pak cricket squad t ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.