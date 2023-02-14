Arab League Head Calls for Stop to Politicization of Aid to Quake-Ravaged Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Arab League head Ahmed Aboul Gheit on Monday called for the politicization of humanitarian aid to Syria to be avoided, as the country is struggling with the horrific consequences of the deadly earthquakes.

"Arab countries have been sending lots and lots of assistance, but that is not enough. The world has really to be mobilized in order to help these two nations, Syria as well as Turkey," Aboul Gheit told a press conference in Brussels.

The Arab League head noted that local people need large-scale help following the disaster, calling on the international community to refrain from politicizing aid and remove obstacles to the delivery of humanitarian assistance to Syria because of the EU's sanctions policy.

"That is apart from any political course on Syria... there has to be focus on assistance, and the Syrian borders have really to be opened for all kinds of assistance to everybody," Aboul Gheit added.

On February 6, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks. The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkey currently stands at 31,643. In Syria, the World Health Organization has estimated the number at 8,500, while the Syrian Health Ministry said that the death toll in the government-controlled areas reached 1,414 people.