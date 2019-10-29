UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arab League Head Says 'Arab Spring' Brought Nothing But Destruction

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 11:00 PM

Arab League Head Says 'Arab Spring' Brought Nothing But Destruction

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said Tuesday that what Europe fondly calls the Arab Spring had brought nothing but destruction to his region.

"Countries of the Arab region, I have to admit, are responsible for what had happened ” what you call in Europe a spring, what I call destruction. Sadly, it's not an Arab Spring, it's the destruction that we are witnessing everywhere, whether it is Syria, Libya or Yemen," he said.

The Arab Spring was a series of anti-government revolts that swept through the Arab world, starting from Tunisia in 2011, and were mostly applauded by Europe and the United States. In Libya, the unrest led to the overthrow and killing of Muammar Gaddafi and the nation has remained split ever since.

Aboul Gheit, who spoke at an EU-Arab World Summit in Athens, said his region had been tormented by a decade of civil wars aggravated by foreign meddling, which has pushed thousands of refugees into Europe.

"Foreign interventions are deepening the situation that we are suffering from, we in the Arab world and you in Europe, especially southern Europe," he emphasized.

Addressing Western leaders in English, the 77-year-old Egyptian diplomat said that if they ever felt like applying "political engineering" to his region they should "please stay away" because the Arab world had suffered enough.

Related Topics

World Syria Europe Yemen Split Athens Tunisia United States Libya From Refugee Arab

Recent Stories

Lebanese Premier to tender his resignation

2 hours ago

One year on, KhalifaSat captures 7,250 images, com ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed discusses fostering relations wi ..

2 hours ago

DFM introduces &#039;Multiple Investors Numbers Se ..

3 hours ago

UAE Cabinet approves 2020 Federal Budget

3 hours ago

Smart Dubai reveals 14 most data-compliant entitie ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.