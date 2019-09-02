Arab League Head to Meet With Iraqi Leaders, Discuss Regional Relations on September 3

Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit is scheduled to hold talks with Iraqi leaders in Baghdad on September 3 to discuss the restoration of stability in Iraq and its regional relations amid tensions in the Middle East, the Arab League said on Monday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit is scheduled to hold talks with Iraqi leaders in Baghdad on September 3 to discuss the restoration of stability in Iraq and its regional relations amid tensions in the middle East, the Arab League said on Monday.

"Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit will visit Baghdad on Tuesday. During the visit, he will meet with Iraqi President Barham Salih, Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi and the Council of Representatives speaker Mohammed Halbousi," the Arab League said.

According to the statement, the visit will be focused on "restoring stability [in Iraq] and enhancing the balance in relations of Iraq with other Arab countries."

The Arab League was established in 1945 and currently comprises 22 member states and five observer states. The organization and Iraq has been engaged in a continuous collaboration around a variety of issues, including the territorial integrity of Iraq amid independence aspirations of Iraqi Kurdistan.