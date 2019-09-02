UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arab League Head To Meet With Iraqi Leaders, Discuss Regional Relations On September 3

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 08:23 PM

Arab League Head to Meet With Iraqi Leaders, Discuss Regional Relations on September 3

Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit is scheduled to hold talks with Iraqi leaders in Baghdad on September 3 to discuss the restoration of stability in Iraq and its regional relations amid tensions in the Middle East, the Arab League said on Monday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit is scheduled to hold talks with Iraqi leaders in Baghdad on September 3 to discuss the restoration of stability in Iraq and its regional relations amid tensions in the middle East, the Arab League said on Monday.

"Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit will visit Baghdad on Tuesday. During the visit, he will meet with Iraqi President Barham Salih, Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi and the Council of Representatives speaker Mohammed Halbousi," the Arab League said.

According to the statement, the visit will be focused on "restoring stability [in Iraq] and enhancing the balance in relations of Iraq with other Arab countries."

The Arab League was established in 1945 and currently comprises 22 member states and five observer states. The organization and Iraq has been engaged in a continuous collaboration around a variety of issues, including the territorial integrity of Iraq amid independence aspirations of Iraqi Kurdistan.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Iraq Visit Baghdad Independence Middle East September Arab

Recent Stories

Manchester City: 11 years of footballing glory

40 minutes ago

Japan's Abe to Reshuffle Cabinet Next Week After E ..

2 minutes ago

Bill introduced in Senate to restrict NAB from pro ..

2 minutes ago

No-Deal Brexit May Lead to Up to 2-Day Cargo Vehic ..

2 minutes ago

MCI does not allocate fund for zoo animal's food t ..

2 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Police book man for taking out 'illegal ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.