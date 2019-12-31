Arab League Holds Emergency Meeting in Cairo to Discuss Recent Developments in Libya

The League of Arab States is holding an extraordinary ministerial-level meeting in Cairo on Tuesday to observe the latest developments in Libya after Ankara and Libya's Tripoli authorities ratified a memorandum on military and security cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) The League of Arab States is holding an extraordinary ministerial-level meeting in Cairo on Tuesday to observe the latest developments in Libya after Ankara and Libya's Tripoli authorities ratified a memorandum on military and security cooperation.

On Monday, the Turkish parliament reportedly received a request from Tripoli's UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) for military assistance to repel an offensive by the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar. In light of the request, Ankara held meetings that same day with the two leading opposition parties to explain its reasoning for sending forces to Libya.

"An extraordinary meeting will be held at the initiative of Egypt, which was supported by many Arab countries, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain, in particular ... Until now, the Arab League has not expressed its position on Turkey's interference in Libya's affairs ... The events in Libya are developing rapidly, and we are obliged to call for an end to the intervention and respect Libya's sovereignty," Arab League Assistant Secretary-General Hossam Zaki said in an interview with Egypt's AlHadath Alyoum broadcaster.

The situation in Libya has become increasingly complicated in recent years, necessitating a way to stop it from escalating, Zaki said.

In late November, Turkey and the GNA signed agreements on military cooperation and a new maritime border. Both sides have already ratified the deal, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on December 26 that Ankara was ready to provide military assistance in the fight against the LNA.

Libya has been facing an acute armed conflict since its long-time leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was overthrown and killed in 2011. The eastern part of the country is now governed by the Tobruk authorities and the allied LNA, while the GNA operates in the country's west. The situation has escalated over the past several weeks as Haftar ordered his troops to advance on the GNA-controlled capital of Tripoli.