Arab League Hopes Afghanistan Will Not Turn Into Platform for Terrorists - Deputy Head

The League of Arab States (LAS) is concerned about the situation in Afghanistan and hopes that the nation will not turn into a platform for terrorists again, Hossam Zaki, the organization's assistant secretary-general, said in an interview with Sputnik

"We are worried about the situation in Afghanistan because the pace and speed, with which events in this country have developed, led to a situation that is now unpredictable and unstable. Afghanistan is a country that has a very important historical significance, and until 2001, it became a center to attract all terrorist and extremist groups.

Therefore, we are watching, very closely monitoring the situation and very much hope that Afghanistan will not once again turn into a platform for terrorists," Zaki said.

The LAS is not going to take any position regarding the recognition of the new authorities in Afghanistan, as every Arab nation has a right to decide on its own, the deputy head added.

