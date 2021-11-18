UrduPoint.com

Arab League Hopes Root Causes Of Migration Will Soon Be Addressed

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 07:33 PM

Arab League Hopes Root Causes of Migration Will Soon Be Addressed

The League of Arab States (LAS) expressed on Thursday the hope that the basic causes of migrant displacement will be addressed soon, amid the Belarus-Poland border crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) The League of Arab States (LAS) expressed on Thursday the hope that the basic causes of migrant displacement will be addressed soon, amid the Belarus-Poland border crisis.

"The General Secretariat is keen on shedding light on the suffering of migrants and refugees, which has intensified over the past years. It emphasizes the importance of their issues to the League of Arab States and extends a statement of solidarity, with the hope that the root causes of displacement will be addressed," the LAS said in a statement, citing the tensions at the Belarusian-Polish border that have claimed numerous lives, including those of Arab migrants.

The league has stressed the importance of respect for human rights and hailed the contribution of humanitarian groups in providing migrants with essential assistance.

Thousands of migrants have amassed along the border between Belarus and Poland on the Belarusian side in an attempt to enter the European nation, which in response deployed more border troops to the area. Warsaw blames the migration crisis on Minsk, which denies the allegation. According to the Polish Border Guard, its troops have thwarted over 34,000 illegal crossing attempts over the year.

Related Topics

Minsk Warsaw Belarus Poland Border Refugee Arab

Recent Stories

Azam Khan Swati eulogizes PM efforts for granting ..

Azam Khan Swati eulogizes PM efforts for granting voting rights to overseas Paki ..

40 seconds ago
 Pfizer says to sell 10 mn Covid-19 treatments to U ..

Pfizer says to sell 10 mn Covid-19 treatments to US for $5.3 bn

42 seconds ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown programme

43 seconds ago
 100 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

100 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

48 seconds ago
 Raja Basharat promises all possible facilities to ..

Raja Basharat promises all possible facilities to business community

4 minutes ago
 ANP pays tribute to late Senator, Haji Adeel

ANP pays tribute to late Senator, Haji Adeel

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.