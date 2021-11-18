Arab League Hopes Root Causes of Migration Will Soon Be Addressed

The League of Arab States (LAS) expressed on Thursday the hope that the basic causes of migrant displacement will be addressed soon, amid the Belarus-Poland border crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) The League of Arab States (LAS) expressed on Thursday the hope that the basic causes of migrant displacement will be addressed soon, amid the Belarus-Poland border crisis.

"The General Secretariat is keen on shedding light on the suffering of migrants and refugees, which has intensified over the past years. It emphasizes the importance of their issues to the League of Arab States and extends a statement of solidarity, with the hope that the root causes of displacement will be addressed," the LAS said in a statement, citing the tensions at the Belarusian-Polish border that have claimed numerous lives, including those of Arab migrants.

The league has stressed the importance of respect for human rights and hailed the contribution of humanitarian groups in providing migrants with essential assistance.

Thousands of migrants have amassed along the border between Belarus and Poland on the Belarusian side in an attempt to enter the European nation, which in response deployed more border troops to the area. Warsaw blames the migration crisis on Minsk, which denies the allegation. According to the Polish Border Guard, its troops have thwarted over 34,000 illegal crossing attempts over the year.