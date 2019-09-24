Arab League Lauds Creation of Syrian Constitutional Committee

The League of Arab States welcomed on Tuesday the formation of the Syrian constitutional committee, which it hopes will end the eight-year war

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The League of Arab States welcomed on Tuesday the formation of the Syrian constitutional committee, which it hopes will end the eight-year war.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced on Monday that the committee would be convened in Geneva in the coming weeks.

"Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit expressed his hope that this agreement would be a step toward finding a comprehensive political solution that would meet the aspirations of the Syrian people and put an end to the bitter era of conflict," the statement read.

The League stands ready to assist the United Nations in its efforts to bring peace and stability to the war-torn country, it continued.

Syria's membership in the 22-nation regional bloc was frozen after war broke out in 2011, a move described as illegal by Damascus. The League has been recently discussing whether to lift the suspension as the conflict has begun to wind down.