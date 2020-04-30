UrduPoint.com
Arab League Meets Thursday To Discuss Israeli Plan To Annex Palestinian Land

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 11:47 AM

Arab League foreign ministers will hold an emergency video conference on Thursday to discuss Israel's plan to extend sovereignty over parts of the occupied West Bank

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Arab League foreign ministers will hold an emergency video conference on Thursday to discuss Israel's plan to extend sovereignty over parts of the occupied West Bank.

The meeting was called by the Palestinian Authority after its leader, Mahmoud Abbas, warned Israel he would tear up all bilateral accords if the Jewish state tried to annex Palestinian land.

Benjamin Netanyahu and his main rival, Benny Gantz, reached a coalition deal last week that allows Israel's right-wing prime minister to make good on his campaign pledge to apply Israeli sovereignty to Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said shortly afterwards that the decision to declare sovereignty was up to Israel, giving it the green light for the de jure land grab, which has been sharply criticized by the United Nations and the Arab world.

Your Thoughts and Comments

