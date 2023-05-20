Arab League Members Condemn Foreign Interference in Their Internal Affairs - Statement

JEDDAH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) The League of Arab States (LAS) members have condemned foreign interference in their internal affairs, the final declaration of the LAS summit seen by Sputnik said on Friday.

"We insist on the cessation of external interference in the internal affairs of Arab states, reject in full the creation of groups and armed formations which are not controlled by the states," the Jeddah declaration said.

Additionally, the Arab states noted that internal military conflicts do not lead to the victory of one side over the other, but only increase the suffering of the people of those countries, according to the document.

Earlier in the day, LAS Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit called for a political settlement to the conflict in Sudan.

On Friday, leaders of 22 LAS member arrived in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah for the 32nd summit. Syrian President Bashar Assad also attended the summit to represent his country after a 12-year suspension of membership