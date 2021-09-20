Russia's parliamentary elections were properly organized in line with the relevant legislative regulations, Jaber Habib Jaber, the League of Arab States (LAS)' envoy in Moscow and the head of the LAS observer mission, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021)

"Based on the information obtained during election monitoring, the LAS mission confirms that the elections of lawmakers of the Russian Federation's State Duma (lower chamber) were held at a high level in terms of organization, in accordance with Russia's legislative framework regulating it. This legal basis is in line with universally recognized international standards and obligations ... and allows Russian voters to freely express their will and exercise their electoral rights and obligations," Jaber told the Russian Central Election Commission.