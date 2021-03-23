UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arab League Ready To Help Lebanon Overcome Political Crisis

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 07:59 PM

Arab League Ready to Help Lebanon Overcome Political Crisis

The League of Arab States expressed on Tuesday its willingness to help Lebanon overcome its long-lasting political crisis

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The League of Arab States expressed on Tuesday its willingness to help Lebanon overcome its long-lasting political crisis.

"I reiterate LAS willingness to do everything required to overcome the existing divisions and reaching an acceptable formula that will let the appointed prime minister urgently form a government of technocrats able to save Lebanon from its critical situation by implementing necessary reforms," Hossam Zaki, the secretary general's assistant, said as quoted in a statement.

The Arab League also urged all Lebanese parties to act proceeding from national interests and work on breaking the political deadlock.

On Monday, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri refused the proposals by President Michel Aoun on the government's composition stipulating ministry portfolio distribution based on religious groups and a "blocking one-third" for his own team.

According to Lebanon's constitution, the government cannot be formed without the president's approval. There is also no provision in the constitution that could be used to force the prime minister to step down.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Lebanon All From Government Arab

Recent Stories

Blinken, NATO Chief Discuss Concerns Regarding Rus ..

49 seconds ago

RDIF Invested in Telegram Together With Mubadala - ..

50 seconds ago

Pakistan Day observed in northern Sindh

52 seconds ago

NGO Files Complaint Against Facebook in France Ove ..

54 seconds ago

Least Developed Countries on Track for Weak Recove ..

13 minutes ago

Sindh Governor, Chief Minister visit Mazar-e-Quaid ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.