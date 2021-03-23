Arab League Ready to Help Lebanon Overcome Political Crisis

The League of Arab States expressed on Tuesday its willingness to help Lebanon overcome its long-lasting political crisis

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The League of Arab States expressed on Tuesday its willingness to help Lebanon overcome its long-lasting political crisis.

"I reiterate LAS willingness to do everything required to overcome the existing divisions and reaching an acceptable formula that will let the appointed prime minister urgently form a government of technocrats able to save Lebanon from its critical situation by implementing necessary reforms," Hossam Zaki, the secretary general's assistant, said as quoted in a statement.

The Arab League also urged all Lebanese parties to act proceeding from national interests and work on breaking the political deadlock.

On Monday, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri refused the proposals by President Michel Aoun on the government's composition stipulating ministry portfolio distribution based on religious groups and a "blocking one-third" for his own team.

According to Lebanon's constitution, the government cannot be formed without the president's approval. There is also no provision in the constitution that could be used to force the prime minister to step down.