Arab League Ready To Partake In Mideast Quartet Talks To Oppose Israel's Unilateral Moves

Fri 22nd May 2020 | 04:54 PM

The Arab League reinforces its support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and is ready to participate in the meetings of the Middle East Quartet to oppose any unilateral Israeli measure that will undermine the plan, Arab League Assistant Secretary-General Hossam Zaki told Sputnik on Friday

On Thursday, Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said that Russia is ready to hold meetings of the Middle East Quarter with key regional players, including the League of Arab States.

"If invited, the League will be ready to participate in any endeavor aimed at salvaging the two-state solution. If a Quartet meeting is held, League will consider positively its participation in order to work with that mechanism to oppose any unilateral Israeli measure that will undermine the two state solution," Zaki said.

The situation in the region escalated when the recently installed government of Israel, supported by the US administration, announced plans to vote for the annexation of the West Bank territory in early July.

On Tuesday, the situation escalated further, as Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas said that Palestine would quit all treaties with Israel and the United States because of Israel's plans to take hold of Palestinian territories.

The Middle East Quartet on the Israeli-Palestinian settlement (Russia, the US, the European Union, the United Nations) is expected to hold a teleconference later on Friday, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

