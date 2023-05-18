UrduPoint.com

Arab League Reaffirms Readiness To Mediate Settlement In Ukraine - Iraqi Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2023 | 05:40 AM

Arab League Reaffirms Readiness to Mediate Settlement in Ukraine - Iraqi Foreign Ministry

JEDDAH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) The contact group of the League of Arab States (LAS) is ready to provide mediation services to assist in resolving the situation in Ukraine, if requested, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told Sputnik.

The contact group, established in March 2022, includes the foreign ministers of Egypt, Algeria, Iraq, Jordan, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, as well as the secretary general of the regional organization.

According to the Iraqi minister, members of the contact group visited Moscow and Kiev last year.

He said the idea of Arab League mediation in settling the crisis in Ukraine is "not new."

"We... believe both sides should achieve a ceasefire, and if there is any request from either side, we are ready to help in this matter," Hussein said ahead of the organization's summit, when asked if the LAS proposal on mediation in Ukraine is in force.

He said the Ukrainian conflict had an impact on the situation in the global power industry and food sector.

"So it is our responsibility to try to get the sides to reach a ceasefire," he said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Egypt Iraq UAE Kiev Algeria Saudi Arabia Sudan Turkish Lira March From Industry Arab

Recent Stories

President of UAE holds phone call with Turkish Pre ..

President of UAE holds phone call with Turkish President

3 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club partners with in5 , Podeo to deve ..

Dubai Press Club partners with in5 , Podeo to develop podcasting talent in the U ..

5 hours ago
 Estonian Parliament Calls for Support for Ukraine' ..

Estonian Parliament Calls for Support for Ukraine's Accession to NATO

6 hours ago
 20% reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions in UAE: ..

20% reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions in UAE: Study

6 hours ago
 Eight dead, Grand Prix cancelled after flooding de ..

Eight dead, Grand Prix cancelled after flooding devastates northern Italy

6 hours ago
 Sullivan Says Extension of Black Sea Grain Deal 'G ..

Sullivan Says Extension of Black Sea Grain Deal 'Good Thing,' US Supports Those ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.