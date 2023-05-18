Arab League Reaffirms Readiness to Mediate Settlement in Ukraine - Iraqi Foreign Ministry

JEDDAH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) The contact group of the League of Arab States (LAS) is ready to provide mediation services to assist in resolving the situation in Ukraine, if requested, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told Sputnik.

The contact group, established in March 2022, includes the foreign ministers of Egypt, Algeria, Iraq, Jordan, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, as well as the secretary general of the regional organization.

According to the Iraqi minister, members of the contact group visited Moscow and Kiev last year.

He said the idea of Arab League mediation in settling the crisis in Ukraine is "not new."

"We... believe both sides should achieve a ceasefire, and if there is any request from either side, we are ready to help in this matter," Hussein said ahead of the organization's summit, when asked if the LAS proposal on mediation in Ukraine is in force.

He said the Ukrainian conflict had an impact on the situation in the global power industry and food sector.

"So it is our responsibility to try to get the sides to reach a ceasefire," he said.