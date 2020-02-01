Arab League Rejects US Peace Plan, Urges World to Counter Any Implementation Attempt

Arab League foreign ministers, who gathered at its headquarters in Egypt's Cairo on Saturday for an extraordinary meeting to assess US President Donald Trump's proposal for ending the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, rejected the so-called deal of the century, calling it "unjust" and urged the international community to counter any Israeli attempt to implement it

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) Arab League foreign ministers, who gathered at its headquarters in Egypt's Cairo on Saturday for an extraordinary meeting to assess US President Donald Trump's proposal for ending the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, rejected the so-called deal of the century, calling it "unjust" and urged the international community to counter any Israeli attempt to implement it.

The league's secretary-general, Aboul Gheit, said earlier that the the US initiative to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli violated Palestinian rights to their lands.

"The Arab League has decided to reject the Israeli-American 'deal of the century,' since it does not satisfy the minimum rights and ambitions of the Palestinians and violates ... international law and UN resolutions; to emphasize the refusal to cooperate with this unjust deal and all cooperation with the US administration on its implementation," the organization's final statement read.

The league added that a strategic solution to the problem was a plan based on the Arab Peace Initiative, adopted at the Beirut Summit in 2002.

The organization has also warned Israel against attempts to implement the deal and blamed the US and Israel for the consequences of such steps.

"We urge the international community to confront any real actions by the Israeli government," the statement said.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said during the Saturday meeting that he had informed Israel and the United States that Palestine was cutting ties with both states over Washington's proposed "deal of the century" on middle East settlement, which was rejected by Palestine as contrary to previous agreements.

He said that the United States was no longer a friend to the Palestinian National Authority.

The PNA leader added that he nevertheless stuck to demilitarization principles despite the fact that other Palestinian factions opposed the idea.

The "deal of the century" was revealed by Trump on Tuesday in the presence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.