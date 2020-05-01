Arab League Says Israeli Plans to Annex West Bank Territories Same as 'War Crime'

The League of Arab States on Thursday equated Israel's plans to annex territories of the Jordan River's West Bank, including the Jordan Valley, with a war crime following a meeting of the member countries' foreign ministers

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The League of Arab States on Thursday equated Israel's plans to annex territories of the Jordan River's West Bank, including the Jordan Valley, with a war crime following a meeting of the member countries' foreign ministers.

On April 20, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main political rival Benny Gantz signed an agreement to form a unity government. According to the deal, Israel can begin the process of annexation based on the peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump.

"Realization of plans by Israel to annex any territories including the Jordan Valley, the territories north of the Dead Sea and those where Israeli settlements are located, is made equivalent to a war crime," the Arab League said in a statement, quoted by MENA news agency.

The league urged the United States to stop supporting Israel.

"Israel is acting under the auspices of the so-called deal of the century and trying to annex occupied territories by force threatening to destroy ... chances to reach peace in the region," the LAS said.

Israel occupied the West Bunk during the Sixth-Day War in 1967. Since then, Palestine has been demanding the return of seized territories to no avail.

In late January, Trump presented his plan to reconcile Israel and Palestine. The deal calls for creating a demilitarized Palestinian state with Israel retaining control over the West Bank and keeping Jerusalem as its undivided capital. The plan provoked strong reactions among all sides and kickstarted another round of conversations on how best to settle the long-standing dispute.