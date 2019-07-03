UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arab League Says Sent Delegation To Broker Talks Between Sudanese Military, Opposition

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 07:59 PM

Arab League Says Sent Delegation to Broker Talks Between Sudanese Military, Opposition

The League of Arab States (LAS) has sent its delegation to Khartoum in a bid to end the civil standoff in Sudan and resume negotiations between the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and opposition, the LAS secretary general's spokesperson, Mahmoud Afifi, said in a statement on Wednesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) The League of Arab States (LAS) has sent its delegation to Khartoum in a bid to end the civil standoff in Sudan and resume negotiations between the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and opposition, the LAS secretary general's spokesperson, Mahmoud Afifi, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The negotiations between the ruling TMC and opposition forces have been frozen since June 3, when the TMC forces opened fire on a camp of sit-in protesters in Khartoum, killing and injuring dozens.

"The visit of the Arab League delegation to the Sudanese capital of Khartoum takes place within the LAS's responsibilities to advance the peace process in Sudan and compel the parties to resume negotiations and restore trust, which would ensure national unity in overcoming the crisis and working out a coordinated plan for the transitional period," the statement said.

Long-standing popular protests in Sudan culminated in a military coup on April 11, when then-President Omar Bashir was overthrown and detained after almost 30 years in power. The TMC took over and pledged to organize a new presidential election within two years. The protesters have meanwhile remained in the streets demanding that the military yield power to a civilian authority.

The Arab League is among several states and international organizations that are attempting to mediate peace in Sudan.

On June 16, LAS Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheitsaid said that the league supported a peaceful transition of power in the North African country and resolving the ongoing political crisis there without external intervention.

Related Topics

Election Fire Visit Khartoum Sudan April June Unity Foods Limited Arab Opposition

Recent Stories

2nd France-DEWA Business Forum held in Dubai

16 minutes ago

OIC Expresses Concern over rising Hate Speech in S ..

21 minutes ago

White House to Release 'Next Steps' of Middle East ..

2 minutes ago

AED240 million infrastructure projects in Albania ..

46 minutes ago

Proposed UN plan mulls to control hate speech on s ..

46 minutes ago

EWEC invites bids for 2,000 MW power project in Ab ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.