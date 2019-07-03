Arab League Says Sent Delegation to Broker Talks Between Sudanese Military, Opposition

The League of Arab States (LAS) has sent its delegation to Khartoum in a bid to end the civil standoff in Sudan and resume negotiations between the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and opposition, the LAS secretary general's spokesperson, Mahmoud Afifi, said in a statement on Wednesday

The negotiations between the ruling TMC and opposition forces have been frozen since June 3, when the TMC forces opened fire on a camp of sit-in protesters in Khartoum, killing and injuring dozens.

"The visit of the Arab League delegation to the Sudanese capital of Khartoum takes place within the LAS's responsibilities to advance the peace process in Sudan and compel the parties to resume negotiations and restore trust, which would ensure national unity in overcoming the crisis and working out a coordinated plan for the transitional period," the statement said.

Long-standing popular protests in Sudan culminated in a military coup on April 11, when then-President Omar Bashir was overthrown and detained after almost 30 years in power. The TMC took over and pledged to organize a new presidential election within two years. The protesters have meanwhile remained in the streets demanding that the military yield power to a civilian authority.

The Arab League is among several states and international organizations that are attempting to mediate peace in Sudan.

On June 16, LAS Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheitsaid said that the league supported a peaceful transition of power in the North African country and resolving the ongoing political crisis there without external intervention.