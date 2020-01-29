UrduPoint.com
Arab League Says US Mideast Peace Plan Violates Palestinians' Land Rights

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 05:43 PM

Secretary-General of the League of Arab States (LAS) Ahmed Aboul Gheit said on Wednesday, following the first reading of the United States' Middle East peace plan, that the US proposal violated the legitimate land rights of Palestinians

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Secretary-General of the League of Arab States (LAS) Ahmed Aboul Gheit said on Wednesday, following the first reading of the United States' Middle East peace plan, that the US proposal violated the legitimate land rights of Palestinians.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump presented his so-called deal of the century during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The peace plan sets out a two-state solution, with a Palestinian state whose capital is East Jerusalem and with the United States recognizing Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

"We are studying the US vision carefully. We are open to any serious efforts to attain peace. However, the first reading of the plan shows that it violates the legitimate land rights of Palestinians," Gheit said in a statement.

He added that Palestine's position on the plan would be defining in shaping the collective position of Arab countries on the matter.

