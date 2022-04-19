UrduPoint.com

Arab League Secretary General Condemns Turkish Operation In Northern Iraq - LAS

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2022 | 07:37 PM

Arab League Secretary General Condemns Turkish Operation in Northern Iraq - LAS

League of Arab States (LAS) Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit condemns Turkey's military operation against Kurdish groups in northern Iraq, LAS aid on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) League of Arab States (LAS) Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit condemns Turkey's military operation against Kurdish groups in northern Iraq, LAS aid on Tuesday.

"Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit condemned the attacks carried out by Turkey as part of the military operation that it launched on April 18 in northern Iraq," LAS said in a statement, adding that the secretary general believes that Turkey's operation will increase tensions between Ankara and Baghdad.

