Arab League Secretary General To Take Part In 5th Japan-Arab Economic Forum
Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2024 | 05:50 PM
Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit is set to take part in the fifth Japan-Arab Economic Forum, which will be held from July 10 to 11 in Japan.
The forum, organized by the League's Secretariat General in collaboration with the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Japan External Trade Organization, will focus on increasing trade relations between the Arab countries and Japan and fostering cooperation in energy, digital transformation, and investment fields.
Spokesperson for the League's Secretary General Jamal Rushdi said in a statement issued today that Aboul Gheit will hold meetings with various Japanese officials to address mutual concerns in the regional and international spheres, with a particular emphasis on the Palestinian cause in light of the critical developments following the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 2023.
